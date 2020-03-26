energy storage
Centrica and sonnen team up to create UK's 'most advanced' virtual power plant
Network of 100 batteries in homes across the UK will be linked via the cloud to provide demand response services to the grid
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Drax: Britain needs 10 times more energy storage capacity to hit net zero
Great Britain will need at least 30GW of energy storage to meet its climate goals, according to new research from Drax
Renewables industry reports 'massive growth' in UK energy storage capacity
RenewableUK data suggests pipeline for energy storage projects has grown over 50 per cent in the past year
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
Energy bodies beef up support for smarter, greener grids
Energy Systems Catapult launches new storage modelling tool, as Energy Networks Association debuts campaign for a greener grid
EDF acquires Pivot Power in bid to become 'a leader in battery storage'
Energy giant snaps up UK start up in a major boost for ambitious plans to deliver battery and electric vehicle charging hubs across the UK
Energy storage: Could skyscrapers house the green batteries of the future?
Scottish start-up has devised a 24MW energy storage system comprising 24 weights of 500 tonnes, which says could be installed in the foundations of new skyscrapers
Why sustainable batteries are key to meeting the Paris Agreement goals
Concerted action, on a massive scale, is urgently needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, argues Benedikt Sobotka from the Global Battery Alliance - and energy storage could hold the key
Liquid air: Highview Power debuts plan to build 'Europe's largest storage system'
Company says new 50MW/250MWh project is set to become the UK's first commercial cryogenic energy storage facility
'Further and faster': Government bows to CCC advice, promises action on energy efficiency and green transport
Government response to Committee on Climate Change includes launch of first ever 'Transport Decarbonisation Plan', pledging to take 'cross modal' approach to net zero transport system
Lithium ion battery scientists scoop Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Committee awards prestigious prize to three scientists, declaring development of lithium ion batteries have made 'a fossil fuel-free world possible'
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
European Battery Alliance launches new investment push, as research predicts 'battery revolution'
EU-backed body launches new investment platform, as study argues batteries hold key to honouring Paris Agreement
Johnson must 'match rhetoric with action' on battery development, says industry
Open letter in today's Guardian calls on Prime Minister to set out a 'roadmap' to ensure electricity system boosts flexible generation and storage
Softbank makes first energy storage play with $110m investment in Energy Vault
Energy Vault claims its energy storage system will deliver baseload renewables at a lower cost than fossil fuels
Rush hour blackout sparks questions over UK energy system stability
Sudden shutdown of a gas plant and offshore wind plant has fired up an inevitable - and at times ill-informed - debate over how best to bolster grid security as the network decarbonises
UK risks losing out to Europe in home battery boom, report warns
Controversial tax hike could leave country lagging behind as continent powers ahead
BNEF: Energy storage to surge past 1,000GW worldwide by 2040 as costs halve
Expectations for stationary energy battery storage market continue to surge, as influential analyst house revises up deployment forecasts
RedT's flow battery set to become first to help balance UK grid
Flow batteries use chemicals suspended in water tanks to store power, and do not degrade as quickly as lithium ion alternatives
Is Brexit Britain still taking the lead in the fight against climate change?
The strength of UK innovation means it will continue to lead the world in climate action post-Brexit, argues Earth Capital's Jim Totty
Sir David Attenborough: We 'cannot be radical enough' in tackling climate crisis
Veteran broadcaster warns 'really major problems' are imminent if world does not address climate change threat
A day in the life of a future energy consumer
Trend forecaster Cate Trotter offered delegates at the Shell Powering Progress Together Summit a glimpse of what life could be like for energy consumers in 2040
Anesco completes latest battery storage project, boosting portfolio to 147MW
Project located near Manchester comprises sixteen 1.25MW lithium ion containers, providing a total storage capacity of 20MW