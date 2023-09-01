Government announces it will review membership of Energy Charter Treaty if 'vital modernisation' is not adopted by November
Plus EU proposes Energy Charter Treaty exit, UN issues SDG warning, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
All the top green business news from around the world this week, including G7 clean tech minerals action plan, rising methane emissions, and more
Europe's ‘dash for gas’ in wake of energy crisis is 'exact opposite' of what countries should be doing to drive down energy prices and emissions, IISD concludes
But campaigners slam concessions, arguing they continue to give fossil fuel investments another 10 years of legal protection