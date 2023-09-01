Energy Charter Treaty

UK threatens to quit Energy Charter Treaty

Legislation

UK threatens to quit Energy Charter Treaty

Government announces it will review membership of Energy Charter Treaty if 'vital modernisation' is not adopted by November

clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
Global Briefing: UAE touts $54bn green energy drive

Energy

Global Briefing: UAE touts $54bn green energy drive

Plus EU proposes Energy Charter Treaty exit, UN issues SDG warning, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

clock 07 July 2023 • 9 min read
Global Briefing: Cepsa and Bio-Oils plot €1bn Spanish biofuels plant

Energy

Global Briefing: Cepsa and Bio-Oils plot €1bn Spanish biofuels plant

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including G7 clean tech minerals action plan, rising methane emissions, and more

clock 14 April 2023 • 6 min read
New fossil fuel projects incompatible with 1.5C climate pathway, report warns

Energy

New fossil fuel projects incompatible with 1.5C climate pathway, report warns

Europe's ‘dash for gas’ in wake of energy crisis is 'exact opposite' of what countries should be doing to drive down energy prices and emissions, IISD concludes

clock 24 October 2022 • 5 min read
Energy Charter Treaty: UK claims 'carve-out' reforms will help strengthen net zero ambitions

Policy

Energy Charter Treaty: UK claims 'carve-out' reforms will help strengthen net zero ambitions

But campaigners slam concessions, arguing they continue to give fossil fuel investments another 10 years of legal protection

clock 24 June 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read