Electricity networks

'Time to deliver': SSE unveils £12.5bn net zero investment programme

Investment

'Time to deliver': SSE unveils £12.5bn net zero investment programme

Energy giant unveils plans to increase capital investment in renewables by 65 per cent as it confirms more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets

clock 17 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Corporate CO2 can be measured exhaustively, accurately, and frequently: Let AI do the job

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read
04

In defence of COP26

15 November 2021 • 13 min read
05

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read