EIC
We must leave no stone unturned in the battle to clean up our cities
More open urban data, holistic governance, and coherent strategies are needed to deliver smarter, greener cities in the 2020s, argues the EIC's Matthew Farrow
Net Zero: Environmental bodies back science-based targets in support of 2050 goal
'Pledge to Net Zero' initiative launched by environmental services organisations, including IEMA, EIC, SocEnv, ACE, WSP and AECOM
Overcoming the barriers to green business innovation
Environmental firms are innovative by nature, argues Matthew Farrow, but to fulfill their potential barriers need to be addressed
Survey: UK business energy efficiency targets "lack ambition"
Businesses believe government policy needs strengthening, survey reveals, amid continued uncertainty across the energy efficiency sector
10 more Green Brexit questions that need answering
Last week's Environmental Industries Commission Summit offered a timely insight into the green economy's on-going Brexit concerns