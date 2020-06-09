Environmental consultants' expertise will be critical in the post-Covid-19 economy

  • Matthew Farrow, EIC
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The current crisis shows that properly understood, robust data is vital for making timely policy decisions, argues the EIC's Matthew Farrow

A few years ago I organised a workshop for EIC members with the Environment Agency on the challenge of managing the environmental impacts of shale sites. We had a good mix of EIC members there and during...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news