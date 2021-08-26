e-vans

'Ground-breaking': Wireless charging e-vans hit the road in Edinburgh

Automotive

'Ground-breaking': Wireless charging e-vans hit the road in Edinburgh

Trial set to test real-world capabilities of vans which developers claim can charge up in less than 30 minutes without the use of any cables

clock 26 August 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Ovo rolls out its AI-enabled flat-rate EV charging tariff nationwide

23 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

'World first': Sheet glass produced with hydrogen at UK plant for first time

25 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

Stagecoach urges government to tackle 'mixed messaging' on public transport

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
04

'Symbolic moment': Alok Sharma triggers demolition of West Yorkshire coal plant

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

Quorn on the Kop: Liverpool FC serves up meat-free steak pies at Anfield

20 August 2021 • 2 min read