'Ground-breaking': Wireless charging e-vans hit the road in Edinburgh

A fleet of electric vans which charge-up wirelessly have started road testing in Edinburgh as part of a government-funded trial aimed at accelerating the development of autonomous freight transport, it was announced this morning.

The £1.6m project, which is being led by UK EV fleet specialist Flexible Power Systems, is geared at testing four Vauxhall electric vans that have been modified to allow them to charge wirelessly via specially designed pads situated on the ground below. The firm claims the wireless system will enable the vehicles to charge up in less than an hour when parked above the electric pads.

Wireless charging technology - which allows vehicles to charge via charging pads on their underside without the need of cables - is increasingly seen as a key to the development of autonomous vehicles, as well as offering drivers a potentially faster and more hassle-free means of powering up their vehicles.

The technology promises particular benefits for organisations with large electric vehicle fleets that require frequent recharging but which have minimal downtime, according to Flexible Power Systems. At present, however, the technology remains in its infancy, and significant hurdles relating to the safety and cost of such systems still need to be overcome.

"Wireless changing could offer fleets efficiencies in terms of number of chargers needed, time required for charging and space in depots, all barriers to electrification," explained Flexible Power Systems' managing director Michael Ayres. "In future, driverless vans could even be used, as no one is needed to plug in charging cables."

The company is working on the "ground-breaking" road trials alongside researchers from Heriot-Watt University, as well as trade bodies LogisticsUK and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Professor Phil Greening, deputy director of the centre for sustainable road freight - a joint initiative between Heriot-Watt University and Cambridge University - predicted the research would help accelerate the decarbonisation of last-mile deliveries while also helping reduce costs.

He said wireless charging was a "cornerstone technology" which would be essential if commercial vehicles are to transport goods autonomously in the future.

"There are enormous challenges for us to overcome if we are to see autonomous commercial vehicles on our roads," he said. "Our role for around the past three years has been to explore future scenarios assisted by advanced computer modelling in order to determine the benefits of wireless charging and find solutions to these challenges."

The trial, which is being funded by the government's Office for Low Emission Vehicles through government innovation agency Innovate UK, is expected to run in the Scottish city until April next year.

City of Edinburgh councillor and transport and environment vice convener Karen Doran welcomed the launch of the trial, which is being run in partnership with the city government, predicting the project would support its climate ambitions.

"Our commitment to supporting cleaner, more sustainable transport in the capital, both as part of our City Mobility Plan and our ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030, starts with our own fleet, and advances such as this will help us achieve our goals," she said.

"By working with Flexible Power Systems and Heriot-Watt University we'll be able to explore how new technology can support the introduction of more electric vehicles to our fleet, as well as in other, commercial organisations," she added, "It's these kinds of innovations, along with our own plans for electric vehicle charging across the city, that will be crucial to our move to zero emission transport."

In related news, meanwhile, battery technology firm StoreDot has filed a patent for its fast-charging battery technology, as it confirmed plans this week to make the technology available to other companies looking to fast-track the decarbonisation of transport.

The Israeli company claims its "breakthrough" patent-pending technology enables a 50 per cent reduction in EV charging time at no extra cost, by harnessing both hardware and software which allow the battery to analyse the capability of charging stations and, if possible, adjust the battery to accommodate higher currents, it explained.

The start-up confirmed it planned to make the patent available as an open-source license, in a bid to enhance EV current charging infrastructure, speed up global adoption of electric vehicles, and help deliver a net zero economy.

"The global uptake and appeal of electric vehicles is crucial if we want to live in a cleaner, zero-emissions world and by sharing this novel approach StoreDot aims to play a pivotal role in helping to achieve this objective," said StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdoft. "We want to work with and support the global community, including automotive manufacturers and infrastructure providers in their missions as well, especially when the industry is facing a number of charging infrastructure deployment challenges, not least the global semiconductor shortage."