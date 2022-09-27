Doncaster Airport

Course correction: How the aviation industry needs to re-navigate its flight path to net zero

Aviation

Course correction: How the aviation industry needs to re-navigate its flight path to net zero

With legal action targeting the government's Jet Zero strategy and a new analysis suggesting the aviation industry is off course to meet Paris Agreement goals, pressure is mounting on airlines to revamp their decarbonisation plans

clock 27 September 2022 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
04

'Get Britain building': Chancellor lifts block on onshore wind projects in new 'growth plan'

23 September 2022 • 11 min read
05

Octopus Energy to double payments for homes which sell solar power back to grid

21 September 2022 • 2 min read