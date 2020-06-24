DFID
Zac's back: Goldsmith to be given peerage and continue as Environment Minister
Controversial appointment will mean one of the Conservative's leading environmental champions will remain in government
Zac Goldsmith promoted to cabinet role as resignations spark mini-reshuffle
Goldsmith becomes Minister of State at Defra, as Rebecca Pow joins Department following Thérèse Coffey's promotion to Work and Pensions Secretary
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
Essential AI: Top business groups call for creation of International Centre for AI, Energy and Climate
Leading trade bodies, clean tech start-ups, and green campaigners join forces to put forward proposal for a new AI-focused research centre
Net Zero: Are UK institutions fit for decarbonising purpose?
Overseas aid, local planning, and energy regulator Ofgem are just three of the areas where experts fear much needed net zero mandates are urgently required
Rory Stewart: I will double UK foreign aid spent on climate change
Tory leadership hopeful wants to put climate change at the centre of DfID's work, and says the UK should massively expand its tree planting programme
Rory Stewart: 'We are facing a climate cataclysm'
International Development Secretary responds to calls for UK to overhaul aid spending strategy with pledge to deliver 'wholesale change'
Climate action must form the heart of UK aid policy, MPs demand
UK must make climate change the cornerstone of international development policy or risk undermining wider aid spending, International Development Committee warns
Speculation mounts over prospects for 'Green Brexit' deal
Government and opposition to meet today in renewed push to broker cross-party Brexit agreement, but major barriers remain
MPs to probe progress on UK SDG Review
The government is due to submit a review to the UN on its progress against the Sustainable Development Goals in May, but MPs are worried government hasn't consulted effectively
Number 10 denies government is planning to merge Departments for Business, Transport, and Culture
But Sun reports suggest proposal for new 'super-ministry' is under consideration, prompting fears climate change would slip down government priority list
Clean energy: How the UK is helping developing nations remain competitive without carbon emissions
DFID Minister Harriet Baldwin argues there has never been a better time to help developing nations install renewable energy sources
Businesses urged to contribute to UK SDG review
Government officially launches Voluntary National Review and calls for submissions on SDG progress
UK has raised £4bn towards climate action in developing countries since 2016
Public and private finance from the UK has helped avoid more than 10.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in the developing world over the past two years
Does nature conservation deserve a slice of the aid budget?
Oxfam GB's Matthew Spencer asks if earmarking a chunk of the aid budget for conservation projects can really help drive sustainable development
Global Environment Facility: UK ups international green funding to £250m
Department for International Development pledges to provide up to £250m over four years to help tackle marine plastic and illegal wildlife trade