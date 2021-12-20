Democratic Republic of Congo

How forestry conservation is sustaining both the climate and livelihoods in the Congo

Biodiversity

How forestry conservation is sustaining both the climate and livelihoods in the Congo

Oliver Griffith explains how a Wildlife Works Carbon forest conservation project is helping to both protect the environment while also sustaining local livelihoods in the Democratic Republic of Congo

clock 20 December 2021 • 16 min read
