deliveries
Milk & More expands green UK delivery fleet to 500 electric vans
Milk & More to grow its UK delivery fleet to 500 EVs by the end of next month, as Bio Collector upgrades to CNG vans and ASOS chalks up electric delivery milestone
UPS to rollout first range-extended electric delivery vehicles in UK
EXCLUSIVE: UPS teams up with Tevva Motors to start deploying first 15 range-extended electric delivery vehicles in the UK in the next few weeks
Bikes, EVs and LNG trucks: How delivery giant UPS is steering 'beyond diesel'
Peter Harris, UPS sustainability director for Europe, gives a glimpse into the logistics giant's low emissions road transport strategy
Co-op launches first pedal-powered delivery service with e-cargobikes
Food retailer teams up with e-cargobikes.com to offer shoppers in central London zero emission grocery deliveries direct to their oor
Amazon Day: Company eyes packaging reduction with new Prime delivery service
Online shopping and tech giant makes move to cut down on packaging delivered to its premium customers
Amazon pledges to halve carbon impact of shipments by 2030
E-commerce giant unveils 'Shipment Zero' vision to decarbonise its delivery systems