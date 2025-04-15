Royal Mail halves number of domestic flights

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Royal Mail
Image:

Credit: Royal Mail

Grounding of flights on 18 domestic routes estimated to save 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year

Royal Mail has halved its use of domestic air freight by discontinuing 18 delivery routes in a move expected to avoid approximately 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year. The postal giant...

More on Aviation

