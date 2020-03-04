Signed, sealed, delivered: ASOS slashes CO2 by almost a third per order

Online retailer claims focus on energy efficiency, low carbon delivery modes, renewables and packaging has helped cut its climate impact

Online fashion giant ASOS claims to have slashed carbon emissions per customer delivery by almost a third worldwide in just three years, thanks to investments in energy efficiency, lighter packaging, and switching to renewable power sources, the company revealed yesterday.

Announcing the results of its Carbon 2020 strategy, which ran from 2015 to 2019, the retailer said it had achieved a "staggering" 30 per cent reduction in operational CO2 emissions per order, while also growing its revenue and customer base worldwide.

However, ASOS conceded that its overall emissions had increased. Over the period of the strategy the company has grown from a £1.44bn revenue business with 12.4 million active customers worldwide, to a £2.73bn business with 20.3 million active customers, meaning that the reduction in emissions per order was more than offset by the overall increase in order numbers.

But on a per order basis, the company said its emissions had fallen. The improvements were largely driven by investments in energy efficiency, reduced delivery and packaging emissions, and increased use of renewable energy. In addition, the company has trialled transporting stock via rail from China to Europe - rather than on road, air or sea - has deployed electric and low carbon delivery vehicles in Europe, and is scaling up the use of recycled content in its packaging materials.

Welcoming the results of the strategy, ASOS CEO Nick Beighton said it had "never been more important for businesses to step up and take account of the environmental impact associated with their operations".

"The climate crisis has crystallised the challenges that industry must face if we all are to continue to thrive," he said. "Customers - particularly those fashion-conscious 20-somethings that ASOS serves globally - are more engaged, interested and discerning than ever before."

With the Carbon 2020 strategy drawing to a close, Beighton said ASOS would soon be setting out its next set of sustainability and climate targets later this year.

"In the next few months we'll be setting out our ambition for the next 10 years in line with what the science tells us is required, helping set us on a course for a sustainable, environmentally responsible future," he added.

The move comes as online fashion firms and so called 'fast fashion' providers continue to face criticism from campaigners who accuse the sector of encouraging unsustainable consumption patterns and failing to do enough to curb their environmental impacts.