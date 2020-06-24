Crown Estate
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
'The next chapter': Crown Estate launches 7GW offshore wind leasing round
Round 4 leasing round to make more of the UK seabed available for offshore wind developers
Offshore wind boost as 2.8GW of new UK capacity edges closer to development
Crown Estate agrees to progress seven offshore wind extension projects towards construction rights designation following successful habitats assessment
Crown Estate fires starting pistol on new generation of offshore wind farms
Manager of the seabed publishes new paper on how the next wave of offshore wind farm zones could be leased to developers
October winds help deliver 'unprecedented' renewable power to Scotland's grid
Wind turbines in Scotland broke fresh records last month, as The Crown Estate considers making more of UK's seabed available to offshore wind developers
Crown Estate wades into Hinkley Point nuclear debate
Body says, with government reviewing £18.5bn project, benefits of renewables such as offshore wind should be looked at
How to drive green supply chain transformation
Experts gathered this week at BusinessGreen's Leaders Forum event in London to discuss key strategies for unearthing and addressing environmental issues buried deep in supply chains
Crown Estate reports boost to UK offshore wind pipeline
Seabed manager reveals new plans have been submitted for Round 3 developments, as offshore work gets underway at Aberdeen Bay test site opposed by Donald Trump
Where the wind blows: interactive map reveals 'real time' offshore wind power
Crown Estate's new interactive map shows how much power is being created per hour by the UK's offshore wind farms
CO2 Stored database to be offered free to carbon capture developers
The Crown Estate and the British Geological Survey to offer free, licensed access to its carbon storage database
Crown Estate upbeat on UK offshore wind prospects, despite scaling back of giant Dogger Bank project
Days after securing planning approval for part of Dogger Bank zone, Forewind hands back rights to develop additional phase of world's largest offshore wind farm
London's West End could tackle pollution problem with new 'green corridor'
Crown Estate unveils "Wild West End" project that aims to boost biodiversity across central London
Offshore wind delivers strong revenue growth for Crown Estate
Energy and infrastructure director Rob Hastings says falling costs and emergence of home-grown supply chain will keep industry on track to meet 2020 targets
Unlocking the UK's tidal range opportunity
David Tudor explains how The Crown Estate is seeking to work with government and industry to pave the way for the world's first tidal lagoons
New schemes offers life raft to wave power industry
Crown Estate joins Welsh and Scottish governments to bolster progress in marine power industry
Good Energy expands solar portfolio
Renewables company connects 5MW solar park in Wiltshire to the grid, completing its third UK solar installation
Devolve clean energy policy in Wales, says Plaid Cymru
RenewableUK Cymru welcomes call for Crown Estate in Wales to be devolved
Crown Estate brings environmental stewardship to London's West End
EXCLUSIVE: Crown Estate to roll out multi-million pound stewardship initiative across entire portfolio
Smith Commission: Scotland should keep offshore wind windfall
Crown Estate assets in Scotland should be fully devolved to Edinburgh government, recommends Lord Smith
Government green lights plans to triple size of Walney offshore wind farm
DONG Energy says construction on extension scheme likely to start in 2017
Burbo Bank offshore wind annex gets planning green light
Dong Energy's 258MW extension project will use Vestas' new 8MW offshore wind turbines
Siemens, Wave Hub, and Minesto winners in latest wave and tidal leasing round
The Crown Estate deals out fresh round of wave and tidal power site licences with new focus on boosting local economic benefits from marine energy
Crown Estate buoyant as it banks record offshore wind returns
Energy and Infrastructure director Rob Hastings remains confident of steady if not 'stratospheric' growth
Offshore wind innovation sites struggle to stay afloat
Crown Estate puts up for-sale sign on Blyth offshore wind demonstration site previously developed by Narec