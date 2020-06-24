crowdfunding
Nova Innovation: Crowdfund push aims to fast-track tidal energy project
Tidal energy company is seeking to raise £500,000 to drive technology development and growth across Europe and North America
Verv raises £6.5m to scale up green energy sharing platform
UK start-up behind smart energy hub and green power sharing platform plans to use investment to expand presence into global markets
UN should 'think like IndieGoGo' to meet SDGs
Crowdfunding could help the United Nations finance its goals for sustainable development, researchers suggest
Abundance closes record £7m investment for Orbital Marine Power project
Orbital Marine Power set to develop UK's first floating tidal stream turbine to go into commercial production
Oddbox launches crowdfunding campaign to fuel wonky veg revolution
'Wonky' fruit and veg delivery service is seeking cash to scale up its operations after 650 per cent rise in sales in just 12 months
Monnow Valley Biomass raises £1.4m in latest P2P investment offer
Second investment offer for portfolio of biomass boilers via Abundance's P2P platform sells out in record three days
UK's first geothermal power plant launches crowdfunding drive
Cornish project to drill for geothermal energy aims to raise £5m on crowdfunding site Abundance
'Groundbreaking': Cornwall geothermal project seeks funds
The UK's first geothermal plant could come online as soon as 2020 - research suggests the technology could one day generate a fifth of the nation's power
Mongoose Energy debuts community energy crowdfunding platform
Mongoose Crowd aims to make it easier for investors to back community energy projects