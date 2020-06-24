cotton
Dressed for success: Ralph Lauren tailors new season of sustainability promises
Pledges include commitments to set science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets and ensure all key materials are sustainably sourced
UN launches alliance to tackle fast fashion's environmental impact
UN follows up Sustainable Fashion Charter with fresh push to deliver greener global fashion system
Primark unzips first jeans made with sustainable cotton
High street fashion retailer launches first range of jeans made with material sourced directly from farmers in its Sustainable Cotton Programme
Wearable waste 'breakthrough': Company creates 'tree-free' jumper from coconuts
Fashion garment is the world's first made from liquid waste, claims Australian biomaterial tech firm Nanollose
How GM, Mars and Timberland are cultivating smallholder farmers
Thriving agricultural communities are critical for the long-term for these companies. Plus, three tips for managing programs that combine the 'head' with the 'heart'
Green pyjamas: Primark debuts first products made through its Sustainable Cotton Programme
Fashion giant says new range of women's pyjamas have been made using cotton sourced from an initiative that helps female farmers embrace environmental best practices
Global industry group launches to promote sustainable cotton
M&S among members of international cross-sector coalition led by Forum for the Future that aims to promote sustainable cotton industry
Primark: Sustainable cotton weaves together profit boost and environmental savings
Fashion giant provides annual update on sustainable cotton programme, revealing higher profits for smallholders and reduced water use