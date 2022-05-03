Fashion retailers announce new push to boost traceability in cotton supply chain

Better Cotton's new traceability panel includes British retailer Marks & Spencer and is backed by £1m of funding
Marks & Spencer, online fashion platform Zalando, and fashion giant Bestseller have teamed up as part of a £1m initiative to enhance innovation and traceability across the global cotton supply chain...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial