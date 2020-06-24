COP25
Laying out a path to net zero
Nick Baird, group director of corporate affairs at Centrica, outlines the company's role as an enabler for net zero
2019 was the year that…
It was a very good year, except when it wasn't, writes GreenBiz chairman and executive editor Joel Makower
COP25: Five positives to take from this year's UN climate summit
This year's summit may not have delivered as much progress as sought, but there are still reasons for businesses to feel upbeat about the past fortnight
COP25: A missed opportunity, but business continues to drive ambition
Nigel Topping of the We Mean Business coalition reflects the limited progress delivered at the Madrid Summit
'Betrayal and insult': COP25 reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key responses to the conclusion of the UN climate talks in Madrid yesterday
'Far cry from what is needed': Marathon climate talks deliver compromise deal but defer key decisions
UN climate summit fails to secure progress on raft of key components of the Paris Agreement, putting huge pressure on UK to engineer a successful COP26 in Glasgow
'We have to find a balance': Fears of weak climate deal grow as tense talks move into extra time
COP25 hosts Chile insists a workable compromise must be found, but Brazil, the US and Australia stand accused of trying to neuter agreement
'Lives are at risk here': Crunch climate talks risk stalemate as opposing nations dig in heels
COP25 talks likely to spill into extra time as EU, smaller nations and business urge for robust Paris Agreement rules in face of US, Brazil and Australian opposition
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance surges to almost $4tr
AXA, Aviva, CNP Assurances, and FRR join drive to decarbonise portfolios by 2050, as EU Commissioner promises 'thorough assessment' of Europe's net zero plan
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Protests take centre stage as climate talks trudge on
All the latest from the UN climate talks, including 'super pollutants', German farming climate fund, and global green banks
COP25: Why businesses should care about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement
It is arguably the final big piece of the Paris Agreement puzzle, but Article 6 remains hugely contentious and could have a huge impact on both businesses and climate action
More than 500 B-Corps offer 2030 net zero pledge
Certified B-Corps including Allbirds, The Body Shop, innocent drinks, and Patagonia promise to reduce emissions in line with a 1.5C trajectory
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
'The right side of history': 177 companies rally behind 1.5C science-based climate goals
Number of companies pledging to set Science-Based Targets in line with a 1.5C world doubles within three months
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Mike Bloomberg tells UK 'don't screw up' crucial COP26 Summit
A-list figures descend on UN Summit in Madrid to urge bolder climate action, as more countries and investors pledge coal phase-out
Britvic joins 1.5C Science-Based Target movement
UK soft drinks firm will halve emissions from its own operations by 2025 and hit net zero by 2050
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US may not need White House to deliver deep emissions cuts
After little fanfare and much frustration at the UN climate summit last week, there are hopes of greater progress as big name politicians start to arrive in Madrid
Going green on the high seas
The UK can be a leader in green shipping, argues UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Bob Sanguinetti
Climate change is most important issue for 18-25 year olds globally
Global survey by Amnesty International finds climate change leads as the most commonly cited concern among young adults
'We have to move faster': Chile to present climate law targeting net zero by 2050
COP25 host unveils plans to table climate change law next week that would put country on path to carbon neutrality by 2050
'Higher ambition': Corporate giants reiterate calls for climate action
Leading business and investor groups have again called on world leaders to deliver bolder decarbonisation targets, as influential TED Talks launches new climate focused programme
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far