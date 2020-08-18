COP26: UK seeks corporate sponsors with 'strong climate credentials'

UK sets out sponsorship criteria for crucial UN climate summit next year, including preference for firms with science-aligned net zero targets

The UK has issued a call for sponsors for next year's crucial COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, setting out its preference for corporate backers which "have strong climate credentials" including credible commitments to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

In a note issued this morning, the UK's COP26 Presidency said sponsorship of the international UN climate conference - which is set to take place during the first fortnight of November 2021 - as "an outstanding opportunity" for companies to showcase their climate action credentials at a global level.

The UK - which as co-host of COP26 alongside Italy is has a leading role in pushing countries to increase their ambition towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement - said it was seeking corporate sponsors that can "lend their resources, commitment and expertise" to delivering a successful summit.

Firms interested in sponsorship, it explained, should be making "real contributions to the fight against climate change", preferably with short and long term emissions reduction goals to deliver net zero by 2050 or earlier aligned with climate science, such as via the Science Based Targets initiative.

"We are looking for businesses who have set ambitious net zero commitments by 2050 or earlier, with a credible short term action plan to achieve this (e.g. Science Based Targets)," the note states.

In return, sponsorship of the two-week event offers "unique benefits" in setting the pace in the business world towards delivering net zero and "helping to make a difference to out most pressing global challenge", according to the UK Presidency.

By setting out clear preferences for companies with credible 2050 net zero goals to sponsor COP26, it suggests the UK is seeking to avoid claims of 'greenwashing' which have dogged many previous UN climate summits.

Fossil fuel giants Repsol and Endesa were major sponsors of last year's COP25 summit in Madrid, prompting criticism from climate campaigners that the event was being used to launder the reputations of major polluters.

Others have countered, however, that such firms should not be shut out of global climate change discussions, as they have a key role in shifting the the world's economy onto a net zero footing. Repsol, for example, used COP25 to unveil the scope of its ambitions to decarbonise, pledging to become net-zero by 2050 and increase its investment in wind, solar PV and carbon capture and storage.

And, given several major oil and gas firms have announced net zero targets and strategies over the past year - including Shell and BP - the UK's COP26 sponsorship criteria is therefore unlikely to rule out fossil fuel firms.

Originally due to be held in 2020, the UN postponed COP26 until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is seen as crucial in pushing global governments to ramp up their climate commitments as required under the terms of the Paris Agreement.

However, there are lingering concerns Covid-19 may have hampered momentum on climate action. Earlier this week the UN urged countries around the world to deliver their updated national climate action plans as soon as possible, reminding governments that their Paris Agreement plans should be submitted "at least 9-12 months" before the crucial COP26 summit kicks off in Glasgow in November next year.