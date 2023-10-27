Construction Industry

Study: Green construction practices could unlock $1.5tr investment opportunity

Buildings

Study: Green construction practices could unlock $1.5tr investment opportunity

Research by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation highlights major emissions cuts and investment opportunities from shifting to greener materials and processes in construction and buildings sector worldwide

clock 27 October 2023 • 3 min read
Cement and concrete industry launch global CCUS drive

Infrastructure

Cement and concrete industry launch global CCUS drive

The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS and Global Cement and Concrete Association join forces to help accelerate decarbonisation effort across the cement industry

clock 26 September 2022 • 3 min read
Study: Construction industry must adopt circularity to deliver net zero by 2050

Buildings

Study: Construction industry must adopt circularity to deliver net zero by 2050

New analysis from the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) assesses importance of circular economy practices if the built environment is to meet its emissions goals

clock 11 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'This is a competitive world': Investment Minister Lord Johnson sets out the UK's global net zero stall

15 November 2023 • 14 min read
03

Panasonic to invest €130m in hydrogen and solar-powered 'beacon for sustainable manufacturing'

15 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Demystifying the role of hydrogen in delivering net zero for local authorities

15 November 2023 • 9 min read
05

IEA: Clean energy jobs boom faces looming skills crunch

15 November 2023 • 3 min read