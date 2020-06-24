congestion charge
A patchwork of green transport schemes won't deliver deep decarbonisation
As everyone clammers for a cleaner, better, more efficient transport system Steve Nash, IMI Chief Executive calls for central government to take stock, take control and learn from best practice
Uber promises to clear congestion with $10m green transport pledge
Taxi app seeks to allay concerns its vehicles are clogging urban streets by promising $10m to campaign for sustainable urban planning
Oxfordshire considering congestion charge to fund emission cutting measures
County council to study workplace parking levy and congestion charge to help fund suite of measures aimed at reducing transport emissions
Small is beautiful - Is it time for businesses to embrace the rise of the 'microcar'?
The UK's auto industry is embracing the transition to low-carbon vehicles - so why is progress on microcars stuck in the slow lane?
Khan gets ball rolling on London air pollution measures
New Mayor Sadiq Khan sets out proposals for extending ULEZ and cutting diesel emissions ahead of forthcoming consultation
London confirms congestion charge price rise
Transport for London hopes £1.50 price hike will deter all but the most essential trips, as Mayor resists calls for small business discounts
Britain urged to tackle costly traffic congestion
New study reveals London drivers wasted 83 hours in traffic last year, up nine hours from 2012
Is the corporate car-sharing market about to move up a gear?
Imminent Frost & Sullivan report to predict huge expansion in nascent market for corporate car-sharing schemes
Will a Congestion Charge price hike deter more drivers from London?
But Transport for London confirms increase will have no additional impact on air quality
Newcastle gives green light to pollution-cutting sat nav system
Newcastle University and City Council team up to test sat nav technology that helps drivers sail through traffic lights
Congestion charging and the green angle on the Julian Assange affair
If the government can revoke an Embassy's diplomatic status can it do the same for the diplomatic cars that keep flouting the congestion charge?
Boris Johnson resisted Labour appeal to tackle London air pollution
Freedom of information papers reveal mayor ignored a 2009 request to 'keep the congestion charge and other initiatives'
Ken Livingstone pledges to 'work on every front' to fight climate change
London mayoral candidate for Labour secures backing from Green Party for second preference votes
Green Party boosts Ken's campaign to be next Mayor of London
Party urges supporters to make Labour's Ken Livingstone their second-choice candidate
Green Party calls for "essential" London-wide C-Charge
New report says road pricing should be rolled out across capital to help UK meet air pollution and carbon targets
The Top 10 London Congestion Charge Exempt Cars
The new London Congestion Charge starts on 4th January 2011 - here are the Green-Car-Guide's top 10 cars you'll be able to drive in London free of charge