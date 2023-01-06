Company Shop Group

Food waste: Aldi to donate excess warehouse stock to Community Shop Group

Waste

Food waste: Aldi to donate excess warehouse stock to Community Shop Group

Supermarket estimates extended partnership with surplus food redistributor Company Shop Group could save 2,860 tonnes of food from going to waste every year

clock 06 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

UK celebrates new year with flurry of fresh wind power records

04 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Expanded appetite': Insurance giant Chubb launches global climate business

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Electric vehicles end 2022 with race to new record UK market share

05 January 2023 • 5 min read
04

UK sets zero carbon power record - yet again

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

All new London minicabs must now be 'zero emission capable', TfL confirms

04 January 2023 • 3 min read