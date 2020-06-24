coffee cups
Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups
Starbucks deploys charges and jingles to tackle disposable cup use
Starbucks is experimenting with fresh ways of encouraging its customers to order their coffee in a reusable rather than disposable cup
DS Smith puts Benelux's 4.5 billion coffee cups in recycling crosshairs
Packaging giant confirms launch of paper cup recycling system at Netherlands mill
Pret rolls out coffee cup recycling scheme
Customers will be able to drop off used cups for recycling at 350 UK stores
DS Smith targets 'commuter coffee waste' with new workplace collection scheme
Packaging firm targets the millions of disposable coffee cups used by commuters, which it says are falling through the gaps of the recycling system
New recycling service targets vending machine coffee cups
Scheme developed in partnership with Veolia will see millions of coffee cups collected from trains stations, schools, and hospitals around the UK
Should businesses rid themselves of plastic? If only it were that simple
Ecosurety CEO James Piper urges businesses to be aware that eliminating plastic packaging altogether may not always be the most sustainable solution
Waste coffee cups become gift cards in Hallmark circular economy venture
Hallmark is working with Cumbria-based papermaker James Cropper to create a new recycled collection
Starbucks to trial reusable coffee cup initiative at Gatwick Airport
Coffee chain teams up with environmental charity Hubbub in bid to prevent 7,000 disposable coffee cups from going to waste at the airport over the next month
Starbucks and Hubbub launch £1m cup recycling fund
Environmental charity Hubbub has partnered with Starbucks to launch a £1m fund to develop recycling infrastructure for paper cups
Starbucks to trial greener takeaway cups in UK, US, and Canada
But Greenpeace says new recyclable and compostable cups still rely on 'throwaway model'
Will one of these 12 visions replace today's throwaway coffee cup?
RP Siegel runs the rule over the winners of a new US competition seeking to tackle the coffee cup waste mountain
Caffè Nero, Greggs, McDonald's UK and Pret A Manger join cup recycling scheme
Coffee giants join Costa Coffee in scheme to boost market for recycling coffee cups
The reuse revolution
We need to be careful the reusable revolution brings true environmental benefit, warns Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy
Landsec teams up with coffee retailers on industry cup recycling drive
Property giant partners with consortium led by Costa Coffee in bid to establish effective industry chain for coffee cup recycling across its retail estate
South Western Railway relents and allows use of reusable cups
Rail operator said 'safety aspect' was involved in giving those on board disposable cups
Tap for caffeine: Costa Coffee launches coffee cup with in-built payment chip
Reusable cup can be loaded with up to £30 credit to pay for anything from hot drinks to Tube travel
AMT Coffee brews up fully compostable plant-based cups and lids
UK coffee retailer rolls out bio-compostable cups and lids, which it claims naturally decompose within a year
John Lewis Partnership to trial reusable cup cleaning service
Department store will host reusable coffee cup service, allowing employees to drop off dirty takeaway mugs and pick up clean ones
Reports: Treasury lining up plastic levy on fast food drinks cups in Budget
Chancellor said to considering extending 25p 'latte levy' to disposable soft drink and milkshake cups sold in fast food chains
Gone plastic fishing: Starbucks 'Latte Levy' to fund Thames clean up boat
Hubbub reveals plans to use funding from Starbucks disposable cup charge to launch second 'plastic fishing' boat made from recycled plastic
Starbucks to introduce 5p 'Latte Levy' across all UK stores
Coffee giant reveals London trial more than doubled use of reusable cups
Network Rail signals coffee cup recycling goal
Station operator vows to ban plastic cups and introduce coffee cup recycling schemes by 2020
Bunzl slashes plastic content with new recyclable paper cup
New reCUP made with replacement for plastic lining called 'EarthCoating', which uses 48 per cent less plastic