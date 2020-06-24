climate finance
Lord Duncan: UK will 'walk the walk' on climate ahead of COP26
Speaking at pre-COP talks in Costa Rica UK Climate Minister Lord Duncan urges other countries to step up their climate commitments
Major investors embark on green farming, cities, and clean energy financing drive
Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance aims to mobilise billions of dollars of investment towards sustainable farming, improved energy access, and clean energy projects
Macquarie's Green Investment Group promises 20GW renewable energy pipeline
Many of the new projects to be developed over the next five years will be backed by corporate power purchase agreements, investor says
'Wake-up call': World's leading central banks urge financiers to act on climate
Network for Greening the Financial System sets out key recommendations for world's central banks to address climate risk and spur green investment
COP24: 'Progress' on rulebook but tense talks ahead
Negotiators expect talks to run into the weekend, but hopes for finished rule book remain high
COP24: The shifting sands of climate finance
As the cost of green energy drops, countries are grappling with how to let private markets engage with the thorny issue of climate finance
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Science-Based Targets set a new ambition baseline
All the news from the last 24 hours in Katowice
COP24: UK government announces £100m African renewable energy funding push
Renewable Energy Performance Platform to support up to 40 new renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa
COP24: Ten years on from Lehman Brothers, we can't trust finance with the planet
Private finance crashed the economy and is too consumed by the profit motive to be a reliable ally against climate change. We should not allow COP24 to be their board meeting, argues Tomaso Ferrando from the University of Bristol
'We are losing time': OECD and World Bank call for 'radical' climate finance push
OECD, World Bank Group, and UN Environment sound clarion call for 'transformative' shift in investment towards low carbon, climate resilient infrastructure
Green transition: Power now in the hands of developing countries, says BNEF
Global volume of new coal-fired capacity falls 38 per cent in 2017, as developing nations pivot to green power
Bank of England urged to 'lead by example' on climate risk
Letter urges Bank of England to become first central bank in Europe to reflect climate-related financial risks in its monetary operations
Political deadlock has put $1bn in green projects on hold
Green Climate Fund board meets in Bahrain three months after a contentious meeting failed to approve any money for projects in developing countries
'Game-changer': World Bank unveils multi-billion dollar battery storage investment drive
Climate finance boost for developing nations also sees BlackRock partner with France, Germany, and philanthropic foundations to scale up renewables
UK commits £160m of climate finance for developing countries
BEIS announces fresh funding for developing countries to help tackle climate change, as UK backs global net zero emission initiative
UN recruits Mike Bloomberg to lead green finance push
Antonio Guterres appointed the billionaire businessman to spur private sector investment into clean energy and resilience to climate change
TCFD: 'Encouraging' first steps, but few firms fully disclosing climate risk
Progress report from Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure reveals 'further work needs to be done', as UK regulators launch Climate Financial Risk Forum
Climate risk disclosure: Pressure mounts on companies, auditors, and regulators
EasyJet, EnQuest, BodyCote and Balfour Beatty latest high profile names to face scrutiny from environmental lawyers over climate risk strategy
One Planet: Sovereign Wealth Funds, climate change, and the ability to move markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme explains why President Macron's new Sovereign Wealth Fund announcement is such an important development for global climate action
UN climate fund chief resigns for personal reasons while board meeting collapses
In a dramatic conclusion to a meeting that failed to approve any finance for the developing world, Howard Bamsey announced his exit from the Green Climate Fund
Is a credit crisis hampering climate action?
Climate vulnerable countries are having to pay more to borrow cash on financial markets, new research finds
Fiji launches first international green bond
Dual-tranche bond - the first international sovereign green offering from an emerging economy - launched this morning on London Stock Exchange
UN hails fresh push to mobilise global green investment
Yesterday's gathering of more than 450 investors in New York saw major announcements on climate finance
Davos 2018: Modi takes aim at 'greed-based consumption'
Indian Prime Minister criticises 'selfishness' in global consumption patterns, as he calls on rich nations to do more to help developing countries tackle climate threat