Climate emergency
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
Climate change: Six positive news stories from 2019
Academics highlight the positive climate stories of 2019
Gridserve completes 'UK's most advanced' solar farm
Plant is first in UK to use bifacial solar panels and trackers to follow the sun, maximising electricity generation
Oxford City Council commits £19m to climate emergency response
Council proposes significant budget to meet recommendations proposed by the UK's first citizen's assembly
Computing giant Logitech latest to set science-based emissions target
Products, packaging, and operations are all targeted in updated sustainability goals from the global tech hardware player
More than 500 B-Corps offer 2030 net zero pledge
Certified B-Corps including Allbirds, The Body Shop, innocent drinks, and Patagonia promise to reduce emissions in line with a 1.5C trajectory
SDG13: Sustainable Development and the climate emergency
It is the most challenging and the most essential of all the Sustainable Development Goals - and businesses have a critical role to play in determining whether or not it can be met
Investors: EU must agree net zero target
Investors acknowledge the scale of change required across the to meet net zero, but warn that the costs of inaction could prove be catastrophic
Firms with Science-Based Targets to pump $18bn into climate spending
First-ever assessment of the impact of the Science-Based Target initiative since its launch in 2015 reveals wide-ranging action from large companies
WMO: 2019 rounds off a bleak decade for the climate
2019 on course to be the second or third warmest year on record, World Meteorological Organization reveals
Massive Attack and Tyndall Centre to explore music industry climate impact
Data from forthcoming tour will be used by scientists to identify opportunities to reduce carbon footprint.
IPPR: UK should pay £20bn into UN climate fund
The UK's contribution to global decarbonisation should be more in line with its 'fair share' of responsibility for climate breakdown, think tank says
European Parliament declares climate emergency
EU urged to step up ambition on slashing greenhouse gas emissions as key climate meetings loom
Oxford Dictionaries declares 'climate emergency' word of the year
Dictionary identifies a 'demonstrable escalation in language' used to describe climate change
Leaders' debate: Johnson and Corbyn warn of 'colossal', 'massive' climate issue
Environmental issues get only a fleeting mention in largely underwhelming TV debate between the two men vying to be the next Prime Minister
Gucci boss challenges CEOs to roll out supply chain offset schemes
Luxury fashion chief says businesses should pump more cash into conservation efforts
EasyJet promises to offset all flights in bid to become first zero carbon airline
Budget airline will fund forest conservation, renewable energy and community-based projects to offset fuel use
Millennials: 'We will fix the environment crisis'
A narrow majority of Millennials believe they have the capacity to avert climate catastrophe
The Obama Doctrine v The Pollutocrat Playbook
How can advocates of climate action fight opponents who plumb the depths of moral bankruptcy in order to spark and then weaponise outrage?
Labour: 'This election is our last chance to tackle the climate emergency'
Party launches stinging attack on Conservatives' green record, as government misses a parliamentary deadline to come forward with a climate emergency plan
The (Climate) Crisis Election
The next six weeks promises to deliver the greenest - and the dirtiest - election in British history
ViaVan: Ride sharing van goes fully electric in Milton Keynes debut
Grant from Office for Low Emission Vehicles to help deliver new ride-sharing vans service
On tipping points and culture wars
Has a tipping point been reached in public awareness on climate change and sustainability, and is will it be enough to change business practices?
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit: Jo Swinson to set out 'climate emergency' programme
Lib Dem leader to deliver major speech on the net zero transition at October 23rd Summit