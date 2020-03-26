ClientEarth
BP faces legal complaint over alleged 'greenwashing' in adverts
ClientEarth lawyers who filed the complaint also call for ban on all fossil fuel advertising unless it comes with tobacco-style health warning
Coldplay to pause touring until concerts have positive climate impact
Band listens to The Scientist as frontman Chris Martin claims he 'would be disappointed' if next tour is not carbon neutral
Could climate change be the top issue for voters at the General Election?
Climate policies looking set to play a key role in determining the next government, according to results of a new Opinium survey for ClientEarth
Andrea Leadsom overrules Planning Inspectorate to push through Drax coal to gas conversion
Business Secretary grants consent for Drax to convert coal units into gas generators at Yorkshire plant, despite Planning Inspectorate opposing proposals on climate grounds
Businesses urged to sign up to new Clean Air Taskforce
As government launches latest clean air funding round, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow calls on businesses to join the likes of Uber, Engie, and Philips in backing new initiative
'Almost no progress': Much of UK still suffering from chronic air pollution, figures show
ClientEarth analysis of new government data shows 83 per cent of UK areas failed to comply with EU legal limits on nitrogen dioxide last year
ClientEarth puts councils 'on notice' over climate inaction
Campaigning climate lawyers warn they will bring legal challenges against councils who fail to demonstrate action to tackle the climate emergency
Air pollution: Could a fuel duty hike and EV tax breaks help clean up our air?
Does the UK need a Committee on Air Pollution? Think tank Bright Blue sets out policy menu for tackling air pollution crisis
'Damaging and unjustified': Groups warn of 'secrecy provision' in UK green watchdog plans
Amnesty International, NUJ, Greenpeace, and others warn restrictions in remit of proposed Office for Environmental Protection 'wholly at odds with public's right to information'
Governments and firms in 28 countries sued over climate crisis - report
More than 1,300 legal actions over global heating brought since 1990, say researchers
The heat is on: Managing climate risk will take a mindset shift
A Paris-compliant business strategy is the only smart move in the face of the rising climate change threat, argues ClientEarth's Stephanie Morton
'Use your influence': Climate Action 100+ investors urged to step up lobbying efforts
Investors initiative backed by $33tr of assets urged to step up its transparency and campaigning to push for bolder business climate action
'Get ahead of these risks': BlackRock issues climate risk warning to investors
Asset management giant warns investors are vastly underestimating risks posed by climate change impacts today 'not just years in the future'
What fleet operators say they need to go green
The UK's transport fleet won't go green by magic, warns ClientEarth's Dominic Phinn
Survey: Double plug-in grant to shift company fleets into greener gear
Almost three-quarters of fleet managers would be more likely to buy electric vehicles if subsidy level was raised, YouGov survey suggests
Government promises £25m clean bus boost, but air quality legal fears remain
As ClientEarth warns too many councils have missed deadlines to submit air quality plans, government confirms fresh support from its Clean Bus Technology Fund
Charities call for 'urgent and definitive' ruling to strengthen climate risk duties
Charities, green groups, and faith organsiations call for Charity Tribunal to provide clarity on their fiduciary duty with regards to climate risk
ClientEarth takes EIB to court over biomass financing row
Case represents first time NGO has taken legal action against the European Investment Bank
CCC: UK land policy overhaul crucial to support food, housing and climate
UK climate watchdog sets out blueprint to drive decarbonisation, protect habitats, boost food production and build more housing after Brexit
ClientEarth lodges objection to Drax gas project on climate change grounds
Green lawyers claim plans to convert Selby coal units to gas power risk locking in high carbon infrastructure that could undermine UK's climate commitments
Burning to solve climate change: The BECCS paradox
For land rights and justice, the international climate solution is fundamentally flawed, argues ClientEarth's Caroline Haywood
Climate risk disclosure: Pressure mounts on companies, auditors, and regulators
EasyJet, EnQuest, BodyCote and Balfour Beatty latest high profile names to face scrutiny from environmental lawyers over climate risk strategy
IOSCO under fire for failure to set direction for climate risk disclosure
Body representing securities regulators around the world faces criticism from investors for 'staying silent' on climate risk disclosure
What do Britons make of the green economy? Five key takeaways from ClientEarth's climate poll
More than 2,000 UK adults were quizzed by YouGov on climate impacts, renewables, litigation, green investment and fossil fuels - BusinessGreen rounds up the results