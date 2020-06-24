Clean Growth Strategy
The message for political leaders is clear - the time for action is now
The next government must start delivering climate policies on the ground to ensure the UK hits net zero, argues Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans
'Significant refresh': Clean Growth Strategy to be overhauled to help meet net zero goal
Climate Minister promises major revamp of 2017 document that set out how UK planned to meet climate goals
Aldersgate Group launches 'manifesto' for rapid decarbonisation
Green business group publishes plan for the new government centred on renewable energy, grid flexibility, transport decarbonisation, and innovation
Blowing in the wind: Is the new sector deal a realistic plan for UK offshore wind?
Prospect's Sue Ferns welcomes the government's new Offshore Wind Sector Deal, but warns some key challenges for the industry remain unaddressed
Clean Growth: Government claims 'huge progress', but challenges remain
Government publishes 82-page progress report in response to CCC's latest round of clean growth recommendations
BEIS scales back public opinion research on fracking
Government ends quarterly gauging of attitudes to fracking, nuclear, electric vehicles and smart meters
MPs to probe clean technology's role in meeting UK carbon targets
Parliament's Science and Technology Committee launches new inquiry and call for evidence to explore the technologies needed to meet Clean Growth Strategy goals
Committee on Climate Change Progress Report: Green economy reacts
'A flashing red light on the dashboard' - BusinessGreen rounds up all the best reaction to today's report from the government's climate watchdog
The Industrial Strategy: taking clean growth to the next level
The government's Industrial Strategy is a good start - but for the UK to lead in clean growth it needs to attract investment in project pipelines, local supply chains and skills, argues Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group
People Power - The missing plank in the government's new clean growth plans
E3G's Simon Skillings argues Theresa May's new energy efficiency goal may be welcome, but like the rest of the government's Clean Growth Strategy it is guilty of side-lining consumers
'Short on detail': Clean investment slump puts government policies under the spotlight
Environmental Audit Committee calls for urgent plan to boost green investment and close Clean Growth Strategy 'policy gap'
The UK Environment Plan 2018: Business Challenges, Choices and Opportunities
Robertsbridge's Charles Secrett takes a tour d'horizon across the UK's green economy, and asks if mainstream businesses are ready for the disruption ahead
Clean tech opportunity: Government launches £1bn AI sector deal
Ministers aim to make UK an AI research hot spot as clean tech firms seek to exploit machine learning opportunities
'A very bad joke': Labour slams government handling of net zero emissions challenge
EXCLUSIVE: Labour's Barry Gardiner attacks government over Clean Growth Strategy's failure to meet either current emissions targets or mooted net zero goal
Energy UK urges government to 'kick start' heating sector decarbonisation
Energy industry trade body report calls for zero carbon homes policies, review of the RHI and support for wider range of low carbon heating technologies
Government unveils ECO overhaul in bid to target fuel poor homes
Plans to completely refocus Energy Company Obligation scheme will axe requirement to promote carbon saving measures
Is there a legal case for setting more ambitious UK carbon targets?
Campaign group Plan B will find out today whether it will be granted a full hearing to challenge the UK government over its failure to set more ambitions statutory emissions goals
We need to talk about energy efficiency
Later today MPs will have their first chance to debate the Clean Growth Strategy - and energy efficiency policy should be the hot topic, argues Conservative MP Antoinette Sandbach
'Regulate our industry', heat network developers urge government
Regulatory framework for heat networks would improve customer experience, drive down prices and cut investment risk, industry report concludes
Can Chris Grayling be trusted to make his promised hydrogen trains run on time?
The Transport Secretary is betting the farm on hydrogen trains, the problem is he appears to have no plan for delivering them
Government unveils UK database of 4,300 low carbon projects
Views sought on new BEIS database which aims to showcase to investors the thousands of green organisations and projects given government funding since 2012
Five known unknowns loom over UK energy and climate policy
EEF's Roz Bulleid argues that despite reams of new government strategy papers on environmental and green business issues, some important details remain unresolved
Clean Growth Plan: Why business needs to step up to the plate
Parts of the business community must up their game in the UK fight against climate change, argues Committee on Climate Change Chair Lord Deben