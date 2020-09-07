'Well off track': Institute for Government warns UK's net zero efforts are slipping behind schedule
Major new report warns government urgently needs to set out credible strategy for decarbonising transport, buildings, agriculture, and industry
The UK government is falling behind scheduled with its pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a new report from the Institute for Government has today warned, highlighting slow progress in key hard-to-decarbonise...
Free trade, free speech, environmental free-for-all?
From XR protests and trade board appointments to Brexit brinkmanship and transport funding, the government's triangulation on green issues points to a high stakes autumn
Brexit: October trade talks deadline stokes fears for environment
Green figures slam growing prospect of no-deal Brexit as 'seriously bad' for environment and COP26 climate summit
'Urgent need': Ban Ki Moon joins calls for more funding to tackle air pollution
Ban Ki Moon's call comes as a new report from the Clean Air Fund calls for greater collaboration between philanthropic and government-funded efforts