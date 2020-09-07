'Well off track': Institute for Government warns UK's net zero efforts are slipping behind schedule

'Well off track': Institute for Government warns UK's net zero efforts are slipping behind schedule
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Major new report warns government urgently needs to set out credible strategy for decarbonising transport, buildings, agriculture, and industry

The UK government is falling behind scheduled with its pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a new report from the Institute for Government has today warned, highlighting slow progress in key hard-to-decarbonise...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news