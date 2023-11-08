But critics claim new tests in Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill will do little to help ensure net zero emission targets are met
North Sea Transition Authority confirms 27 new licenses awarded for 'quicker to production' areas, as reports suggest King’s Speech will double down on anti-green measures
Government hails law as 'biggest piece of legislation in the UK's history', setting out a raft of reforms designed to build a greener, more secure energy system
Government insists UK can meet all its climate targets, but rejects recommendations 'that force families to make costly and burdensome changes to their lifestyles'
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary insists government remains 'resolutely committed' to net zero but that it cannot ‘risk sacrificing the whole climate agenda’ by moving too quickly
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary sets out vision for 'ambitious, innovative and pragmatic' approach to meeting UK climate goals
Government unveils confirms plans to deliver next generation nuclear plants by the mid-2030s, as Prime Minister accused of telling 'dangerous lies' over net zero
New Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary attacks Labour's green investment plans and promises 'pragmatic' approach to decarbonisation, but Tory backbenchers threaten 'political row' over government's own net zero policies
Formal process for securing private investment in flagship nuclear projects kicks off, with prospective investors invited to register their interest
Ministers claim new scheme will help upgrade more than 300,000 inefficient homes, delivering annual energy bill savings of £300 to £400