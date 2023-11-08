Claire Coutinho

Government promises 'stringent' CO2 tests as it unveils new UK oil and gas licensing bill

Legislation

But critics claim new tests in Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill will do little to help ensure net zero emission targets are met

clock 08 November 2023 • 4 min read
'At best a distraction': Government slammed over latest oil and gas licenses

Infrastructure

North Sea Transition Authority confirms 27 new licenses awarded for 'quicker to production' areas, as reports suggest King’s Speech will double down on anti-green measures

clock 30 October 2023 • 6 min read
Energy Act passes into law: Industry hails 'welcome step' towards net zero power system

Energy

Government hails law as 'biggest piece of legislation in the UK's history', setting out a raft of reforms designed to build a greener, more secure energy system

clock 27 October 2023 • 7 min read
'We have to be realistic': Government dismisses CCC's concerns over UK's net zero progress

Politics

Government insists UK can meet all its climate targets, but rejects recommendations 'that force families to make costly and burdensome changes to their lifestyles'

clock 26 October 2023 • 6 min read
'I want people to feel optimistic about net zero': Claire Coutinho defends government policy rollbacks

Politics

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary insists government remains 'resolutely committed' to net zero but that it cannot ‘risk sacrificing the whole climate agenda’ by moving too quickly

clock 17 October 2023 • 7 min read
'We are going to do things differently': Claire Coutinho rails against net zero 'religion'

Politics

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary sets out vision for 'ambitious, innovative and pragmatic' approach to meeting UK climate goals

clock 02 October 2023 • 5 min read
Small Modular Reactors: Government unveils six company shortlist for nuclear funding competition

Nuclear

Government unveils confirms plans to deliver next generation nuclear plants by the mid-2030s, as Prime Minister accused of telling 'dangerous lies' over net zero

clock 02 October 2023 • 4 min read
'A fight that will define the decades ahead': Conservatives seek to draw dividing lines over net zero plans

Policy

New Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary attacks Labour's green investment plans and promises 'pragmatic' approach to decarbonisation, but Tory backbenchers threaten 'political row' over government's own net zero policies

clock 18 September 2023 • 8 min read
Sizewell C: Government invites private investors to 'come forward'

Nuclear

Formal process for securing private investment in flagship nuclear projects kicks off, with prospective investors invited to register their interest

clock 18 September 2023 • 3 min read
Government rolls out £1bn Great British Insulation Scheme

Efficiency

Ministers claim new scheme will help upgrade more than 300,000 inefficient homes, delivering annual energy bill savings of £300 to £400

clock 13 September 2023 • 5 min read
