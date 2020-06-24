chile
'We have to move faster': Chile to present climate law targeting net zero by 2050
COP25 host unveils plans to table climate change law next week that would put country on path to carbon neutrality by 2050
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US Democrats rally behind 'iron-clad' climate action promise
As summit gets underway, UN chief Antonio Guterres issues climate warning to nations as top US Democrat Pelosi offers 'iron-clad' optimism
UN confirms COP25 relocated to Madrid
UNFCCC announces key summit will take place in Madrid next month, after Chile withdrew as host
Reports: Spain offers to step in to host COP25 following Chile withdrawal
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announces Spain has offered to host the crucial UN Climate Summit in Madrid across the same dates as previously scheduled
COP25: Chile cancels UN climate summit amid wave of civil unrest
Crucial international climate negotiations left hanging in the balance after Chile's President announces country will no longer host December summit
Global briefing: Museum of fossil fuels opens in Sweden
All the green business news from around the world this week
Chile reveals venue, climate champion for COP25 summit
The UN climate negotiations in December will be held in purpose-built structures at Cerrillos Bicentennial Park, Santiago, the presidency revealed last Thursday
Next UN climate summit scheduled for December in Chile
COP25 will take place 2-13 December 2019 in Santiago, the Chilean capital, UN officials announced
Record-breaking Portugal generates more clean energy than it can use
Renewables delivered more than 100 per cent of Portugal's electricity needs in March, according to official data
'The beginning of the end of coal': Chile unveils coal phase out plan
Latin American state becomes latest to pursue coal phase out, confirming it will ban new coal plants that do not feature carbon capture technology
Latin American renewables sector enjoys twin funding boost
Mainstream Renewable Power secures finance for Chilean wind farm, as Cubico Sustainable Investments wraps up Mexican wind and solar project funding
Vietnam to get 800MW offshore wind boost as Solarcentury cuts ribbon on 40MW Chile project
Clean energy growth around the world as Vietnam begins onshore wind drive and Solarcentury completes 40MW solar project in Chile