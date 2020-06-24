chargepoint
MG revs up first EV model with home charge point partnership
Pod Point will be MG's preferred home charge point supplier for its new ZS electric car under a three-year deal
Government announces EV chargepoints must be smart to secure grant funding
The new regulations governing the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme will take effect from 1 July, Roads Minister Michael Ellis announced today
ENGIE acquires ChargePoint Services in bid to speed up EV ambitions
French utility snaps up charge point provider for undisclosed sum as it beefs up plans to become a 'leader in green mobility'
Sadiq Khan: London needs an 'electric revolution'
As energy giants rush to invest in charging networks, London Mayor sets out plan for flagship charging hubs across the capital as part of EV Infrastructure Delivery Plan
Morrisons strikes deal to rollout rapid EV chargers at UK supermarkets
Retailer teams up with GeniePoint Network with aim of enabling customers to power up their electric cars while doing their food shop
Government sets EV 'smart' charger deadline
DfT sets July 2019 date for all subsidised home charge points to is aimed at boosting EV technology and uptake in the UK while also cutting down on energy bills
ChargePoint secures $200m investment to expand EV charging network
US EV charging giant hails its largest ever fundraise as it seeks to expand its network and operations across Europe and North America
Oil major Total accelerates EV drive with UK ChargePoint partnership
French oil and gas giant teams up with US firm ChargePoint to offer UK business and industry customers electric car charging services
ChargePoint powers up pledge to install 2.5 million charging spots globally
Charging giant says roll out could help save two million tonnes of carbon emissions
Chargepoints head for the highway as Automated and Electric Vehicles Act becomes law
Act will mean motorway services and large petrol retailers have to install electric car chargers in support of EV rollout
ChargePoint snaps up smart grid software firm Kisensum
Deal will see ChargePoint integrate Kinsensum's software to boost opportunities across its fleet, bus, and truck businesses