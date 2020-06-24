charge points
Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m
Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme
Fast lane: EU must accelerate EV charging point rollout to meet climate goals, analysis warns
A report from green campaign group Transport & Environment has calculated that the EU will need three million charging points across the continent by 2030 to meet growing EV demand
Good Energy launches EV charging offer for business
One Point to offer 'streamlined' workplace charging installs, just months after green electricity provider snapped up a stake in EV charge map Zap Map
Leading EV charging outfits ink UK roaming agreement
Top charging technology manufacturers and network operators sign letter of intent pledging to open up their networks
MG revs up first EV model with home charge point partnership
Pod Point will be MG's preferred home charge point supplier for its new ZS electric car under a three-year deal
EV charging boost: Vattenfall and Shell's NewMotion agree UK roaming deal
Agreement will from next month ease access to 400 EV charge points operated by both firms around the UK
'More convenient than ever': Government boosts on-street EV charging fund
Additional £2.5m of funding announced, as new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declares that he wants electric cars to be 'normal rather than the exception'
UK gains four new EV charging 'centres of excellence'
Schneider Electric and Edmundson Electrical open centres of excellence for EV charging in Manchester, West Bromwich, Glasgow, and London
Rapid EV chargers to get 'pay as you go' treatment
Government signals it is 'prepared to intervene' to simplify EV charging payment, as new consultation aims to ensure every new home comes with domestic charge points
Centrica ramps up home EV charge point installation offering
British Gas-owner eyes 10 to 15 per cent EV installation market share with new digital service to link drivers with installers
Shell cuts ribbon on first 150kW forecourt charger
New ultra-fast charger at Battersea petrol station promises to deliver up to 80 per cent charge in around 10 minutes
Electric vehicle drivers at risk by charging from home mains supply
Charity urges UK government to expand national network of public charging points
Mitie partners with Pod Point to help electrify a fifth of its fleet
Mitie has become the latest firm to commit to tackling the emissions caused by its vehicle fleet, pledging to electrify a fifth of its fleet by 2020
Dual boost for UK EV charging infrastructure
BP Chargemaster and Jaguar Land Rover each announce opening of record-breaking new charging arrays
NewMotion EV roaming network reaches 100,000 charge point milestone
Shell-owned EV charging firm claims its users now have access to 100,000 charge points in 28 European countries
New Tesla supercharger promises five minute charging boost
Auto giant says new V3 Supercharger can add 75 miles of range in five minutes - and 1,000 miles in an hour
Legal & General snaps up stake in Pod Point
Pod Point welcomes new investment, as green energy supplier Good Energy acquires 12.9 per cent stake in Zap Map
Pod Point powers up pizza EV rollout
UK-based EV network specialist to install charge points for Scandinavia's largest pizza chain
'Super-charged': Grid companies promise to slash EV chargepoint paper work
Leading grid operators team up to standardise and simplify application process for chargepoint and heat pump connections
Kia Motors ink Pod Point home charger partnership
Kia becomes latest auto giant to offer smart charger installation to plug-in car customers
Government rejects calls to pull EV target date forward to 2032
UK will stick with its target of phasing out sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040, ministers insist
Going local: Do we need a 'devolution revolution' to speed the EV rollout?
New report suggests cities and energy network providers should have more power to direct smart energy infrastructure investment in local areas
Wales rules out new coal mines and restricts fracking in favour of renewables
Welsh Government's new Planning Policy sets stringent limits on new fossil fuel extraction but promotes renewables and EV charge points
Vattenfall begins rollout of wind-powered EV chargers
Swedish energy giant to install first 20 UK electric car charging stations by end of this month across five car parks in South Norfolk