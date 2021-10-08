Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions

'The system is interconnected': How halving UK energy demand could slash the costs of net zero

Energy

'The system is interconnected': How halving UK energy demand could slash the costs of net zero

As the gas price crisis escalates, a comprehensive new study underscores need for 'changes in the way we live, move, and consume' to cut energy demand in pursuit of net zero

clock 08 October 2021 • 7 min read
