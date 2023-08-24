CDP Questionnaire

CDP: Extreme heat is worst climate hazard for world's cities

Climate change

Non-profit reveals extreme heat it the most widely reported climate hazard among global cities

clock 24 August 2023 • 4 min read
15,000 firms face investor appeal for greater environmental disclosure

Investment

CDP says annual call for firms to provide more data on their climate and nature impacts and dependencies is the largest to date

clock 13 March 2023 • 3 min read
