How four fifths of global cities now face 'significant' climate hazards

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Rwanda's Kigali has faced floods and landslides in recent years | Credit: iStock
Image:

Rwanda's Kigali has faced floods and landslides in recent years | Credit: iStock

New analysis from CDP sheds lights on the myriad ways climate change is threatening cities - and how policymakers, financiers, and businesses might respond

More than four fifths of cities around the world face climate hazards, with more than half already being "significantly" impacted by these impacts, according to new data from CDP. An analysis published...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How Labour secured an 'historic mandate' for climate action

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

Most read
01

Labour has a bright green mandate, now it needs to use it

05 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Keir Starmer confirms first wave of Cabinet appointments

05 July 2024 • 5 min read
03

'World first': Redefine Meat debuts 3D-printed plant-based steak in Ocado

03 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Labour's green in-tray: The biggest environmental challenges facing the new government

05 July 2024 • 19 min read
05

Greens celebrate major breakthrough as four MPs elected

05 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Infrastructure

How European experience is helping Vattenfall bring UK heat networks to the boil
Infrastructure

How European experience is helping Vattenfall bring UK heat networks to the boil

Vattenfall Heat's Jenny Curtis discusses how lessons from successful district heating deployment in the Nordics and Amsterdam are shaping a billion-pound UK rollout

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2024 • 14 min read
How four fifths of global cities now face 'significant' climate hazards
Infrastructure

How four fifths of global cities now face 'significant' climate hazards

New analysis from CDP sheds lights on the myriad ways climate change is threatening cities - and how policymakers, financiers, and businesses might respond

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 July 2024 • 4 min read
'UK first': E.ON plots district heating system for 6,500-homes in East London
Infrastructure

'UK first': E.ON plots district heating system for 6,500-homes in East London

E.ON and Lendlease to create low carbon energy network serving some 6,500 new homes and business properties

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read