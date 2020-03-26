carbon footprint
Advertising industry joins climate fight with launch of twin working groups
The groups will produce a report on the industry's current carbon footprint, among other actions
'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
Quorn becomes first major food firm to launch CO2 labels
Carbon footprint data displayed on packs will signal to consumers how planet-friendly each product is
Moncler launches plant-based jacket
Recyclable and natural materials have been used to deliver the fashion brand's latest jacket
ONS: Total UK carbon emissions peaked 35 years later than conventional measures suggest
Fresh ONS assessment of UK carbon impact shows that when imported emissions are taken into account UK emissions peaked in 2007 rather than 1972
Energy supplier Bulb readies 'Carbon Calculator' tool to help slash customers' CO2
EXCLUSIVE: Energy supplier announces Carbon Calculator tool aimed at helping customers measure, reduce and offset emissions from their homes
Climate crisis: today's children face lives with tiny carbon footprints
Next generation must keep their own carbon levels at a fraction of their grandparents' in order to prevent catastrophe
Environmental impact of listening to music higher than ever before, study finds
New study suggests the shift towards digital music has failed to deliver carbon savings
Survey: Consumers keen for carbon labelling
Two thirds of shoppers back the idea of carbon labelling for products, to help identify goods made with care for the environment
Shell sets out first details of time-bound climate targets
Oil giant reveals first short-term emissions target, to cut company's net carbon footprint by 2-3 per cent by 2021
Glass half empty? Carlsberg admits stalled progress on water and CO2 cuts
Last year saw the brewing giant launch a host of consumer-friendly green packaging innovations, but 'significant challenges' remain if firm is to meet 2030 carbon and water targets
KFC fries ties with single-use plastic
Fast food giant promises global phase-out of single use plastic by 2025,as Hershey becomes latest global brand to announce a science based emissions target
Raising a glass to green Millennials: Diageo preps sustainable branding push
Newly appointed chief sustainability officer David Cutter promises 2019 will see the drinks giant promote low-carbon activity with suppliers and customers
Study: Carbon labels could prompt shoppers to choose greener food
Australian scientists argue carbon labels could help address 'blind spot' in consumer awareness of food's environmental impact
100% Club: Companies urged to tackle incomplete greenhouse gas reporting
New initiative argues that only a handful of firms are disclosing all their operational greenhouse gas emissions
UK carbon footprint rose slightly in 2015
Greenhouse gas emissions associated with UK consumption rose fractionally in 2015, latest available government data shows
Report: Why the auto, chemical and electricity sectors are in line for a carbon pricing shock
Trucost research suggests up to 150 per cent of profits in the electric utilities sector could be at risk from carbon pricing rollout
Research reveals stark carbon gap between America's rich and poor
Rich households emit more than three times the carbon each year from driving compared to poorer households, new LSE study finds
Report: EVs greener than diesel even when refuelled with electricity from coal-fired power stations
Electric cars are responsible for less greenhouse gas emissions than diesel cars over their lifetime, even when reliant on dirty electricity sources
Sun-powered shopping: Syzygy and Landsec deck out Leeds mall with PV panels
The 2,900-panel installation on the White Rose centre in Leeds is the largest at any UK retail site
Could vehicle light-weighting come with heavy carbon impacts?
Professor Mark Jolly warns light weight engines could have a sizeable carbon footprint, and asks if new energy labels for cars could help tackle embedded emissions
Green bills: New £5 and £10 notes boast smaller carbon footprint
New figures reveal carbon footprint of the new polymer £5 note is 16 per cent lower than the old paper note, while the new £10 note's footprint is eight per cent lower
Defra: UK carbon footprint shows signs of shrinking
Latest Defra statistics on the impact of UK consumption on carbon dioxide emissions show decline of 1 per cent between 2013 and 2014
Study: Smaller families, fewer flights, and greener diets promise biggest carbon cuts
Having one fewer child is the biggest emissions-saving an individual can deliver, according to new study