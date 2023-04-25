Move over, carbon footprint: Why organisations need to examine their climate shadow

clock • 4 min read
Move over, carbon footprint: Why organisations need to examine their climate shadow

Carbon footprinting exercises do not always provide an accurate representation of an organisation’s true impact on the world, writes RSK's Stephanie Wray

The ‘climate shadow' is a concept coined by writer and climate journalist Emma Pattee to better understand the impact a person has on the climate emergency. In her work, she poses the question of whether...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Labour to force Parliamentary vote on proposed Sewage Discharge Bill

24 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Move over, carbon footprint: Why organisations need to examine their climate shadow

25 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

Could the UK become a 'global leader' in the hydrogen economy?

24 April 2023 • 8 min read
04

The inside track on Grosvenor's sustainable supplier mentoring scheme

25 April 2023 • 14 min read
05

Levelling up: Environment Agency and Microsoft to gamify flood risk with Minecraft link-up

25 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Management

Credit: iStock
Management

Better Business Act: Poll reveals public support for Companies Act reform

Proposed reforms would see government strengthen the Companies Act to ensure environmental and social issues are given due consideration by company leaders

Amber Rolt
clock 25 April 2023 • 3 min read
Image: Mystic Art Design from Pixabay
Management

From Avatar to Attenborough: Sustainable business leaders share their green book, TV, and film picks

Business leaders reveal the books, TV series, films, and podcasts they’d recommend to anyone seeking a firmer grasp on environmental issues

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 April 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: Wahaca
Management

The steaks are down: Wahaca ditches steak from menus over climate concerns

Mexican restaurant chain now offering 50 per cent veggie menu after decision to ditch popular steak and cheese burrito

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 April 2023 • 3 min read