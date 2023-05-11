Compass and Foodsteps to dish up millions of lower carbon meals

A new partnership between Compass Group UK & Ireland and UK-based tech company Foodsteps is aiming to arm more than 4,000 chefs with tools and data that can allow them to slash the carbon footprint of the 180 million meals the food services giant serve every year.

The companies announced this week that the new collaboration will ultimately aim to enhance some 90,000 recipes across the thousands of schools, NHS hospitals, and public and private sector clients Compass serves.

Under the agreement, Foodsteps will provide Compass' operational teams with detailed, UK-specific data and analysis on the carbon and environmental impact of different recipes drawn from peer-reviewed life cycle assessments and research on thousands of food items.

The data will offer thousands of chefs both scope to experiment with lower carbon ingredients and greater transparency over the environmental impact of specific changes designed to make the company's central bank of recipes as closely aligned to a 1.5C decarbonisation trajectory as possible.

Successful swaps thus far include the redesign of a beef wellington using mushrooms, which reduced its carbon footprint by 93 per cent, and replacing two-thirds of lamb with chickpeas in a tagine, which reduced its carbon footprint by 60 per cent.

The collaboration with Foodsteps builds on trials of A to E carbon ratings system for recipes - with A-rated recipes boasting a carbon footprint of less than 1.85 kg CO2e per kg of food - which has allowed the company to deploy 'low', 'medium', and 'high' carbon labels on dishes to show customers the embodied carbon on a plate.

Carolyn Ball, director for delivery of Net Zero at Compass UK&I, said the partnership with Foodsteps will allow the firm to better support clients and employees' decarbonisation efforts in a data-driven way.

"The increasing convergence towards one global, standardised, diet is unsustainable and underlines why the menu is such a powerful and important ally for meaningful change," she said.

"Focusing on better data so our chefs and operational teams are informed, empowered, and recognised for the positive impact they can have in every single service, is what we're trying to achieve together."

Anya Doherty, founder and CEO of London-based Foodsteps, said the partnership presented a chance to drive the adoption of lower carbon meals at scale.

"Ninety thousand recipes across over 4,000 sites represents a huge opportunity for change, and we are incredibly excited to be the partner supporting Compass' leading ambition to operate within planetary boundaries," she said. "What's at stake is a measurable reduction in GHG emissions.

The announcement coincides with the release of new research commissioned from YouGov by the Vegetarian Society which found that over half of all young adults would choose to eat more sustainably if carbon footprint labelling was included on food packaging.

Additionally, more than one-in-three adults over 55 said they would cut carbon emissions from their diet if green credentials were displayed on food menus.

Richard McIlwain, chief executive at the Vegetarian Society, described carbon footprint labelling as a potential "game-changer" in the fight against climate change and called on government and food manufacturers to roll out clearer labelling on food packaging.

"It is heartening to see that so many young people are eager to make sustainable choices," he added. "The survey could not be more timely, coinciding as it does with this year's National Vegetarian Week, with thousands of people across the UK signing up to try great tasting, low carbon veggie and plant-based foods," he said.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.