Plans to store 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 captured from Teesside and Humberside industrial sites awarded agreement for lease by Crown Estate
Fresh regulatory powers to be granted to North Sea Transition Authority requiring oil and gas firms to report on potential CO2 storage capacity
Could the unglamorous world of aggregates hold the key to both decarbonising construction and removing CO2 from the atmosphere?
Crown Estate and Croiwn Estate Scotland launch market engagement survey to better understand CCUS sector requirements
As demand for carbon capture technologies soars, there are number of challenges around capturing, processing and storing carbon that need to be cracked, writes Pall Corporation's Lara Heberle