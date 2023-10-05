Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage

BP-led CCS project secures 'landmark' North Sea storage lease agreement

CCS

Plans to store 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 captured from Teesside and Humberside industrial sites awarded agreement for lease by Crown Estate

clock 05 October 2023 • 4 min read
Government to draw up 'treasure map' to gauge UK undersea CO2 storage potential

CCS

Fresh regulatory powers to be granted to North Sea Transition Authority requiring oil and gas firms to report on potential CO2 storage capacity

clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
The inside story of OCO Technology: The aggregate company that has been removing carbon for over a decade

Technology

Could the unglamorous world of aggregates hold the key to both decarbonising construction and removing CO2 from the atmosphere?

clock 08 March 2023 • 10 min read
Crown Estate unveils plans to explore CCUS projects across UK seabed

Marine

Crown Estate and Croiwn Estate Scotland launch market engagement survey to better understand CCUS sector requirements

clock 07 March 2023 • 3 min read
Breaking down where CCUS investment needs to flow

CCS

As demand for carbon capture technologies soars, there are number of challenges around capturing, processing and storing carbon that need to be cracked, writes Pall Corporation's Lara Heberle

clock 16 February 2023 • 4 min read
