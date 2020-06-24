carbon budgets
Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics
Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget
Gas powered: Report warns 'policies can make a difference' as global carbon emissions keep climbing
Fossil fuel emissions have increased four per cent since the Paris Agreement was reached in 2015, according to a major international research project
Carbon Tracker: Oil majors must cut output by a third to meet Paris Agreement goals
New report warns none of the oil and gas majors are on track to be aligned with the Paris Agreement by 2040, with some firms needing to cut production by as much as 85 per cent
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
Heathrow reveals details of third runway 'masterplan'
Climate campaigners remain insistent airport expansion is incompatible with UK's emission reduction targets
Reports: Government considering 'accounting tricks' to relax climate targets
FT reports government is planning to roll over surplus in previous carbon budgets to make it easier to meet future targets, in direct defiance of CCC advice
'Projected shortfalls': Government confirms UK on track to miss carbon targets by widening margin
A day after Theresa May defended the government's 'fine record' on climate change, officials confirm emissions projections for the UK's upcoming carbon budgets have worsened
Underneath the bonnet of a net zero business boost
A net zero target would present an unparalleled opportunity for UK green business - provided government matches it with bolder policy making
Carbon crunch: Slowdown in UK emissions reductions raises fresh questions
UK emissions may be on their longest falling streak in modern history, but signs are growing that a new wave of climate policies and investments are urgently needed
'Policies failed': CCC issues quietly damning assessment of UK climate policy progress
In advising the government not to carry forward surplus carbon emissions into the UK's next budget period, the CCC has warned the government's decarbonisation policies are behind schedule
Nuclear fallout: Does the UK need a Plan B for decarbonisation?
The government's response to the shelving of three major new nuclear projects suggests a re-think is underway, but does it go far enough?
'Deeply concerning': Global CO2 emissions set to rise to record high in 2018
Major study points to worrying reversal of decarbonisation trend in 2018 with emissions set to hit record highs
Ten years on: What the Climate Change Act means to me
BusinessGreen speaks to key figures across the green economy as they reflect on the legacy of the UK's trail-blazing Climate Change Act
Is the government really 'coasting on climate change'?
The government's response to the Environment Audit Committee report on green finance lays bare the good, the bad, and the ugly of the UK's decarbonisation efforts
Claire Perry: 'Government has a massive role to regulate and set ambition on climate'
Energy and Clean Growth Minister stresses need for ambitious climate policy, but doubles down on support for fracking
Study: Chinese climate plan pays for itself
New MIT study suggests cost of climate policies targeting CO2 reduction will be more than cancelled out by reductions in healthcare costs from air pollution
As leader of the Commonwealth, is the UK pulling its weight in the climate fight?
May under pressure from campaigners to do more on climate ahead of high level Commonwealth Summit this week
UK carbon emissions fall to 1890 levels
Crashing levels of coal use behind steep fall in emissions, but hopes for further progress are undermined by news of a rise in transport emissions
CCC calls for deep waste and energy CO2 cuts in Wales' carbon budgets
Wales should seek to reduce 1990 emissions by 23 per cent by 2020 and 35 per cent by 2025, according to the UK's Committee on Climate Change
Global carbon emissions set to rise for first time in four years
Data from Global Carbon Project suggests bump in China's coal use has driven a two per cent rise in global carbon emissions in 2017, spelling bad news for climate targets
Avoiding a UK 'own-goal' on the energy transition
Innogy's Kate Jack wants to see a clear decarbonisation plan from the government and more support for the green entrepreneurs who can make it happen
Shell investors dismiss climate resolution to set carbon reduction targets
Despite pressure from activist shareholders, investors in the oil giant roundly reject proposals to establish emissions targets
Energy UK calls on government to deliver 'low carbon future'
Industry body sets out plan for a major overhaul of clean energy policy based on revamped efficiency program, route to market for onshore wind, and action on green heat