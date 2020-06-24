car
Circular car? Dutch team unveil recyclable, bio-based electric vehicle
Dutch engineers and oil giant Total unveil lightweight, two-seater electric car made without any plastic or metal which they claim is 100 per cent recyclable
Shell and ITM Power unveil Beaconsfield hydrogen car fuelling station
Shell launches first UK to site petrol, diesel and hydrogen fuel pumps 'under the canopy' at the same forecourt
General Motors shifts global waste reduction efforts up a gear
All of car manufacturer's factories in Canada, Mexico and South America now send zero waste to landfill in daily operations