Cap and Trade
EU carbon price hits 11-year high as Europe eyes bolder climate policies
Price tops €28 per tonne on Wednesday as traders anticipate market reforms
The next step for carbon pricing
On its own, a UK ETS won't be enough to successfully decarbonise UK industry, warns Make UK's Frank Aaskov
'Firmly committed to carbon pricing': Government consults on post-Brexit emissions trading plans
Wide-ranging new consultation sets out series of proposals for carbon pricing mechanisms once the UK leaves the EU
Are UK coal emissions on the rise? Experts lament 'unacceptable' carbon price gap
New analysis from Drax suggests rally in UK coal is underway, as OECD report warns global carbon prices remain far too low for combating climate change
EU and California to step up carbon market cooperation
Officials agree to strengthen collaboration in bid to more closely aligning regions' carbon markets
Singapore to bring in carbon tax from 2019
Large emittors in Singapore will be charged S$5 per tonne of carbon dioxide from next year, with further price hikes in the pipeline
Five lessons from the One Planet Summit
At times it felt like a mini-COP, at times like a celebrity-studded TEDx conference, but Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit certainly packed a climate punch
Cutting carbon: From markets to regulation
Sandbag's Phil MacDonald argues last week's agreed reforms to the EU ETS won't solve the problem of low carbon prices
'Climate change policy in name only': EU lawmakers reach agreement on post-2020 ETS reform
Revision to Emissions Trading System will put EU on track to meeting "significant part" of 2030 climate targets, but campaign groups warn reform package is too weak
How carbon pricing is becoming 'the norm' for large corporates
Disclosure experts CDP reports that growing numbers of big firms are now using internal carbon pricing to help prepare for low-carbon transition - but some are taking it more seriously than others
California votes to beef up and extend cap-and-trade scheme
State lawmakers pass legislative package to extend carbon trading scheme to 2030 and take action on local air quality
In defiance of Trump, California signs green technology pact with China
US states continue to step up international climate efforts following President Trump's decision to pull US out of Paris Agreement
Businesses and governments call for global carbon price in bid 'to prevent dangerous warming'
Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition of more than 200 organisations calls for expansion of carbon pricing to cover 25 per cent of total emissions by 2020
EU environment ministers approve post-2020 ETS reforms
Measures to overhaul system, including €12bn innovation fund and speedier reductions in allowances, have been approved by EU countries but must now win full backing from EU bodies
'More carrot, less stick': Heavy industry seizes Brexit opportunity to call for climate strategy re-think
British Ceramic Confederation tells MPs UK should withdraw from EU carbon trading scheme and 'take stock' of green laws post-Brexit, but faces opposition from climate experts
Could Trump's victory spark a carbon pricing boom?
Rollback of federal climate policies may prompt state action on carbon pricing across the US
Five things your business needs to know about the Paris Agreement
As the Paris Agreement formally enters into force today BusinessGreen recaps the essential features of the treaty - and why businesses should care
World Bank: Emissions trading could cut carbon mitigation costs by a third
New analysis finds more international carbon trading could drastically reduce costs of delivering deep emissions cuts
How investors can help car companies tackle climate risk roadblocks
Car companies must prepare for a low-emission world by reshaping their business models to focus on greener technologies and mobility services, investors claim
Canada to impose carbon tax from 2018 in bid to hit Paris goals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces mandatory carbon tax of at least $10 per tonne from 2018, as part of efforts to 'make a real and honest effort' to tackle climate change
Baker & McKenzie become first law firm to join World Bank carbon pricing coalition
Law firm will support clients in advancing carbon pricing policies around the world
Government urged to retain price floor, as pressure to reform global carbon taxes mounts
Chancellor Philip Hammond due to set out future for three-year-old carbon price floor in November's Autumn Statement, as OECD exposes persistent 'carbon pricing gap'
China to launch pilot energy trading programme
Scheme designed to cap energy consumption by allocating quotas to companies
How corporate carbon pricing is delivering results
Over 1,200 firms are now either using internal carbon pricing already or plan to do so soon, CDP report reveals, but is it impacting their investment decisions?