Carbon pricing works: The largest-ever study puts it beyond doubt

Carbon pricing works: The largest-ever study puts it beyond doubt
  • Paul Burke, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University; Frank Jotzo, Australian National University, and Rohan Best, Macquarie University for The Conversation
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Putting a price on carbon should reduce emissions, because it makes dirty production processes more expensive than clean ones, right? That's the economic theory. Stated baldly, it's obvious, but there...

To continue reading...

More on Carbon Trading

More news