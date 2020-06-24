C40 Cities
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
Global briefing: General Motors plans $2.3bn investment in giant battery factory
All the green business news from around the world this week
Cities commit to climate-friendly food procurement
Eating more sustainably and avoiding food waste could cut greenhouse gas emissions from food by more than 60 per cent, according to the C40 Cities group
C40: 30 major cities have already peaked their emissions
From Austin to Athens, cities housing more than 58 million people have already started the process of reducing their emissions
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
Report: 'Urban consumption' responsible for one tenth of global emissions
Consumption levels in cities must be cut in half by 2030 to keep 1.5 degree target alive, according to C40 Cities research
Arup pledges $3m to aid city climate planning through C40 partnership
Professional services firm renews partnership with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for another three years
Report: City supply chain focus could double decarbonisation impact
Green Alliance report argues that by harnessing collective bargain power and focusing on greener supply chains, cities can ramp up decarbonisation efforts
Bolder climate action in cities could yield $583bn economic boost
Policies pushing for clean transport, buildings, industry and energy in global cities could slash greenhouse gases and air pollution, C40 finds
From London to San Jose, global cities unite to make new buildings 'Net-Zero Carbon' by 2030
19 Mayors from around the world sign up to Net Zero Carbon Declaration
Global businesses, cities and unite for Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge
The Climate Group and C40 Cities-led initiative sees firms and governments unite to boost EV purchasing power and drive demand for low carbon transport
'The future nobody wants': Billions face devastating climate impacts in cities, research warns
Flooding, heat waves, and droughts threaten billions of people in cities around the world by 2050 unless bold action is taken, research led by C40 cities estimates
Addressing city consumption key to climate action, research suggests
C40 research reveals cities may have a 60 per cent larger carbon footprint than previously estimated
Government faces fresh court hearing over toxic air pollution
High Court hearing confirmed for latest air quality legal challenge, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicks off new global drive to improve urban air quality
Urban strongholds: Why cities are emerging as the main battleground for climate action
A new partnership between Climate-KIC and C40 aims to make cities the crucible for low-carbon innovation
The T-charge: A template for other cities to follow?
London's £10 levy on the most polluting cars highlights how bold regulation can help stimulate new markets
Cities can defend us against climate change
Presidents and prime ministers may have stopped talking about climate change, but mayors are determined to deliver a prosperous low-carbon future, argues C40 Cities' Mark Watts
City mayors worldwide step up resolve on climate action ahead of G20
Calls for climate action come ahead of G20 Summit next week, as 250 US city mayors defy Trump with commitment to source 100 per cent renewable energy by 2035
'We must not waver': Cities vow leadership in climate fight
As the United States sounds its intent to pull out of the Paris Agreement, mayors around the world recommit to bold and pioneering actions to cut carbon emissions
Mayors of London and Paris to steer new car pollution scoring scheme
Sadiq Khan and Anne Hidalgo announce plans to develop vehicle ratings based on their real world emissions
US Mayors urge Trump to recognise 'urgent' climate threat to cities
C40 city leaders insist they 'will not be slowed down' if new president fails to support climate change policy
Paris, Mexico City, Madrid and Athens to ban diesel vehicles by 2025
Four world cities make radical commitment at C40 Mayors Summit in Mexico City in a bid to combat urban air pollution