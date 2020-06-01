Meaningful information is catalysing urban action on climate change
Our cities are becoming 'smarter' and producing more and more data - we must harness this data to fight the causes and impacts of climate change, argues C40 Cities's Rachel Huxley
The effects of climate change are being felt in cities around the world. From floods in Durban and Rio to heat waves in Tokyo and Paris, to droughts in Chennai and Cape Town, cities are already being hit...
Reports: China scraps 'clean coal' from list of projects eligible for green financing
People's Bank of China intends to move its green financing framework closer to global standards by excluding so-called 'clean coal', according to reports
Building a circular economy after Covid-19
Once life returns to relative normality, our economy must be far more robust and resilient than it is at present, argues WRAP director Peter Maddox
We must not sacrifice the environmental crisis just to resolve an economic one
Both economic growth and decarbonisation can be fostered from the current crisis, argues Gilles Moëc, chief economist at AXA Investment Managers
Net Zero Festival: Full virtual summit agenda confirmed
Three day online festival to bring together political and business leaders to explore how the net zero transition will define the decade ahead