Meaningful information is catalysing urban action on climate change

  • Rachel Huxley, C40 Cities
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Our cities are becoming 'smarter' and producing more and more data - we must harness this data to fight the causes and impacts of climate change, argues C40 Cities's Rachel Huxley

The effects of climate change are being felt in cities around the world. From floods in Durban and Rio to heat waves in Tokyo and Paris, to droughts in Chennai and Cape Town, cities are already being hit...

To continue reading...

More on Buildings

More news