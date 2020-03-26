c40
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
Arup pledges $3m to aid city climate planning through C40 partnership
Professional services firm renews partnership with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for another three years
Government faces fresh court hearing over toxic air pollution
High Court hearing confirmed for latest air quality legal challenge, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicks off new global drive to improve urban air quality
Report: World's cities need $375bn green investment to keep world on 2C pathway
C40 Climate Leadership Group calls for urgent increase in low carbon investment before 2020