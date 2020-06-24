brewing
Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal
Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history
Paper beer bottles? Carlsberg toasts 'world first' sustainable drink packaging designs
Brewing giant unveils Green Fibre Bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres, which it claims is fully bio-based and recyclable
Carlsberg confirms plans for plant promising to halve water use at Danish brewery
Water recycling plant is set to cut average water consumption at the brewery in half
Molson Coors joins Science-Based Targets with 1.5C goal and new plastics strategy
Beer giant is promising to cut emissions by 50 per cent and ensure all packaging is 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradeable by 2025
Anheuser-Busch 'signs' giant contract with the sun
The beverage giant announced that it's set to meet its renewable energy goals four years ahead of schedule, thanks to solar
Brewery repairs stall Carlsberg UK's progress on carbon cuts
Repairs to equipment following fatality at Northampton brewery in 2016 force reliance on diesel generators, driving up relative emissions
'The most essential ingredient for beer': Why Heineken is toasting its watershed strategy
Brewing giant has made SDG6 central to its water strategy, and is reaping the benefits as a result
Plastic pitch: Budweiser turns waste cups into playing field in Russia
Beer brand reveals new sports arena in Sochi where the playing field is made from 50,000 plastic red cups collected during the FIFA World Cup last year
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030
Anheuser-Busch brews up craft beer sustainability push
Brewing giant launches Elevate initiative with raft of targets on renewable energy and cutting water waste