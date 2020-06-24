BP Ventures
BP Ventures sets sights on Chinese energy management AI market with $3.6m investment
BP inks deal with R&B as oil giant continues to beef up its presence in the fast expanding energy management market
BP invests $10m in Finnish city transport app MaaS Global
British oil giant's investment arm says latest deal forms part of its strategy to make urban transport smarter in a digital world
BP Ventures invests in carbon offset outfit
New investment aims to harness the potential for forest-based offsets to support expanding carbon markets
BP invests in AI building energy tech start-up Grid Edge
Innovation investment arm of energy giant BP snaps up stake in technology developer that aims to allow buildings to be used 'like a giant battery'
Meals from methane: BP Ventures invests $30m in green animal feed
BP Ventures has snapped up a stake in Californian company Calysta, whose feedstock protein aims to enhance the sustainability of fish and livestock farming