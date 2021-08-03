ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg New Energy Finance

BNEF: Global renewables investment hits record $174bn during first half of 2021

Investment

BNEF: Global renewables investment hits record $174bn during first half of 2021

Research signals significant activity in global clean energy markets in recent months, as investor appetite for renewables continues to grow

clock 03 August 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

World Economic Forum: Targeting 10 per cent plastics reuse could halve ocean plastic waste

28 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Nuclear: UK pushes forward with small advanced modular reactor program

29 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

In defence of net zero

27 July 2021 • 15 min read
04

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

28 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Reports: Government mulls 'hydrogen levy' on domestic gas bills

28 July 2021 • 2 min read