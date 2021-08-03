BNEF: Global renewables investment hits record $174bn during first half of 2021

Global investment in renewables reached its highest ever during the second half of 2020

New investment in renewable energy projects and companies reached a record $174bn worldwide during the first half of 2021, the highest ever total ever seen during the first six months of any year, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Total global renewables investment over the past six months is 1.8 per cent higher than during the same period last year, driven by record levels of public market financing, venture capital, and private equity commitments, the latest market analysis today from the influential clean energy research firm shows.

The research highlights strong investor interest in clean energy worldwide following the huge disruption to the global economy - and the fossil fuel sector in particular - that has resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the update also confirms that clean energy investment is still struggling to reach the levels required to put the world on a sufficiently rapid trajectory to net zero emissions, with overall investment in renewables since January falling below the high water mark set during the second half of 2020.

Moreover, performance varied between different clean energy sectors, with some parts of the industry facing significant headwinds.

For example, global investment in solar projects was up nine per cent year-on-year to reach a record $78.9bn during the first half of 2021, with the US garnering $11.8bn in total and China alone securing $7.7bn investment. Investment in solar worldwide is also expected to accelerate during the second half of the year in order to meet deadlines for a number of incentive schemes, BNEF said.

However, global wind project investment stood at $58bn during the first half of the year, matching levels seen in 2018 and 2019, but marking a decline from the $85bn invested during the same period in 2020, the research suggests. BNEF said wind energy installations had surged last year in China and the US ahead of subsidy schemes lapsing.

Elsewhere, the data points to significant market activity over the past six months, with so-called 'funds in circulation' - including refinancing of renewable energy projects, mergers and acquisitions, and buyouts - totalling $68.3bn during the first half of 2021, up almost 18 per cent on the same period last year.

Much of that recent market movement was driven by the huge sums raised by share issuances from renewable energy and related companies, which reached their highest ever total of $28.8bn during the first six months of 2021, up more than 500 per cent on the same period last year, BNEF said.

"A bull run for clean energy shares enabled many companies to issue new shares to finance growth - though valuations are now down from their highs at the start of the year," it explained.

Some of the largest share offerings in recent months include the $3.5bn raised by Chinese renewable energy generator China Three Gorges Renewables, the $2.4bn raised by PV manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology, and the $2bn pulled in by US fuel cell company Plug Power.

Logan Goldie-Scot, head of clean power at BNEF, said the latest figures for renewables investment worldwide pointed to strong, growing, and diversifying interest in clean energy from investors.

"As the energy transition accelerates, investors are increasingly looking for ways to increase their portfolio exposure to renewable energy and related areas, such as energy storage and hydrogen," he said. "This record first half for clean energy fundraising underlines the strength of appetite for sustainable investment opportunities aligned to a net zero future."